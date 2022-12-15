Qatar Duty Free Opens the First Ever FIFA Store at Hamad International Airport

Qatar Duty Free (QDF), the Official Retail Partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM, has officially launched the first FIFA store at the World Best Airport, Hamad International Airport.

The FIFA store showcases an impressive collection of FIFA Official World Cup merchandise, souvenirs, collectibles and team jerseys. The FIFA store spans over 185 square metres and operates round the clock, every day.

Qatar Duty Free is also operating all the official FIFA stores, located in different locations throughout the iconic eight stadiums of Qatar and the mega store at the FIFA Fan Festival. The official opening of the FIFA store was officiated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Vice President of Qatar Duty Free, Mr. Thabet Musleh, said: “This has been an extraordinary period for our beloved home Qatar, and we are proud to have played a significant role in this year’s FIFA tournament. Launching the first FIFA store worldwide at our brand new expansion in Hamad International Airport is a great honour.

As the tournament is coming to an end, we look forward to welcoming thousands of fans travelling through HIA to explore the FIFA store and shop for memorable souvenirs to mark an unforgettable experience.”

The FIFA store features a collection of FIFA Merchandise, including football jerseys, sports attires, accessories, the Official FIFA World Cup Al Rihla Ball, Souvenirs, and collectibles. In addition, fans are offered a premium selection of official team jerseys and accessories to show support for their favourite teams. Unique items sold at the FIFA store include the Al Hilm Pro Final Official Match Ball and Retro FIFA collection items. The stores also feature trophy World Cup replicas and FIFA 2022 branded attire.

About Qatar Duty Free

Qatar Duty Free (QDF), a subsidiary of Qatar Airways group, is a shopping emporium at the heart of the Skytrax 2022 World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport (HIA), with more than 50,000 square meters of duty-free and concession space. By the end of the end of 2022, QDF will boast more than 130 luxury and affordable retail outlet and more than 40 F&B outlets.

QDF offers an extensive selection of luxury boutiques and a wide portfolio of multi-brand concept shops and duty free stores.

In addition to its wide luxury brand portfolio, QDF boasts a wide range of cuisines to suit every palette and budget at our numerous dine in restaurants, cafes and grab and go outlets.

As part of its position within a powerful trinity of a retailer, an award-winning airport and a global airline, QDF is uniquely positioned to partner with travel retail brands to launch products and services, bringing exclusive experiences to customers.

HIA, QDF’s home and hub, continues to increase capacity to more than 70 million passengers and 3 million tons of cargo annually. The expansion project has increased to 15,620 sqm. of landscaped retail and F&B space, which had enhanced the multi-dimensional offerings of the five-star airport by integrating world-class art collection and refreshing environment of lush greenery with contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities under one expansive terminal.

In November, Qatar Duty Free was named the Official Retail Partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This partnership includes a license to exclusively sell all FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 merchandise in the fan zones and all spectacular stadiums hosting the matches in Qatar, as well as at Hamad International Airport.