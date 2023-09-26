TAP IS THE OFFICIAL AIRLINE PARTNER OF THE WORLD AVIATION FESTIVAL

TAP Air Portugal is the Official Airline Partner of the 2023 edition of the World Aviation Festival, an event taking place between today and Thursday, September 28, at FIL, in Lisbon.

The World Aviation Festival is a conference and exhibition for the leaders of the world’s airlines, airports and their software, services, marketing, and distribution executives.

This year, with twelve different conferences spread over three days, the World Aviation Festival agenda covers topics such as customer experience, retail, IT, artificial intelligence, sustainability, marketing, airport technology, payments, loyalty, revenue management, distribution, among others.