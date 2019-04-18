Maksymyk handed new international sales role with Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer has announced the company’s international sales teams in Australia, the UK and China will be aligned under the newly created role.

Steve Maksymyk will step into the new managing director, sales, international, role.

A former vice president of global partnerships and ventures at InterContinental Hotels Group, he will be based out of the company’s head office in Vancouver.

Maksymyk brings 15 years of international experience in business and channel strategy, digital transformation and innovation, and e-commerce.

Prior to his work with InterContinental Hotels Group, he spent more than six years in Shanghai, China as a management consultant with a focus on distribution channels and digital capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to welcome Steve to the Rocky Mountaineer team,” said Karen Hardie, vice-president of global sales.

“Steve has extensive experience within the global travel landscape, and he brings a wealth of industry insight to the role.

“We have strong regional sales leaders in each market, and we look forward to Steve collaborating with these leaders to leverage their combined expertise in working with our in-market trade partners.”

Steve Harris will continue in his role as regional sales director, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and will report to Maksymyk.

Maksymyk said: “I am delighted to work with Rocky Mountaineer’s incredible sales team members and our many trade partners.

“I aim to utilise my partnership and distribution experience to drive Rocky Mountaineer to new heights in 2020, and beyond, as we celebrate the significant milestone of 30 years in business.”