Swiss-Belhotel International opens latest Indonesia property

Swiss-Belhotel International has celebrated the opening of Swiss-Belhotel Serpong, a new upscale hotel in the thriving satellite city of Serpong, just 21 kilometres south-west of Jakarta.

The hotel officially opened earlier with a simple ceremony led by the deputy mayor of South Tangerang, Benyamin Davnie.

Positioned within the Intermark complex, a mixed-use development comprising offices, residences, conference facilities and commercial space, this contemporary hotel is ideal for corporate travellers.

Just a few minutes’ drive from the main toll road, the hotel is also easily accessible from downtown Jakarta and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Swiss-Belhotel Serpong features 107 contemporary rooms and suites, all equipped with home comforts and intuitive amenities for business travellers, including complimentary Wi-Fi, international power sockets, laptop-sized safes, power showers and more.

Days start with an extensive buffet breakfast at the Swiss-Café, the hotel’s inviting all-day restaurant, which also serves a wide range of local, pan-Asian and international dishes throughout the day and evening.

The onsite lounge and bar provides an elegant venue to relax with refreshing drinks or light snacks.

With six flexible function spaces, Swiss-Belhotel Serpong can host a variety of business and social events.

The 670-square metre ballroom is an impressive venue for large-scale functions, including corporate conferences, award ceremonies and gala dinners for up to 1,000 guests.

It can also be divided into three smaller spaces for more intimate occasions.

Alternatively, five meeting rooms can accommodate between 15 and 100 guests.

When guests are not hard at work, Swiss-Belhotel Serpong offers an array of different ways to unwind, including a serene spa with a full menu of massages and body treatments, gym and an inviting outdoor swimming pool.

“Serpong is a vibrant commercial hub in South Tangerang that reflects the rapid growth of the Indonesian economy.

“Surrounded high-end offices, conference facilities, research centres and retail malls, this up-and-coming area is attracting a rising number of visitors.

“We look forward to introducing our timeless blend of international facilities and Indonesian hospitality to guests at Swiss-Belhotel Serpong,” said Gavin Faull, chairman, Swiss-Belhotel International.

The opening of Swiss-Belhotel Serpong underlines Swiss-Belhotel International’s deep commitment to Indonesia, where it now operates more than 70 hotels and 10,000 rooms nationwide.

The group’s Indonesian portfolio includes 11 hotels in Jakarta alone, plus many others in the emerging towns and cities surrounding the capital, such as Bogor and Bekasi.