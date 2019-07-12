Wizz Air to launch new Chișinău, Moldova, connection

Wizz Air will launch a new service between Doncaster Sheffield Airport and Chișinău, the capital city of Moldova.

Flights will begin on December 20th and will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

The new route will be the first to connect the south Yorkshire region with Moldova.

Today’s announcement means that Wizz Air now offers 14 low-fare routes from Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Vilnius in Lithuania; Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Poznan, Warsaw and Wroclaw in Poland; Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara in Romania; Riga in Latvia; Budapest and Debrecen in Hungary.

Owain Jones, managing director, Wizz Air UK, said: “Wizz Air began operations at Doncaster Sheffield Airport in 2006, and since then we have been giving the south Yorkshire region the opportunity to travel to a variety of fascinating destinations onboard one of the youngest and greenest fleets in the sky.

“Doncaster Sheffield is a great airport to start your journey to Chișinău, before boarding one of our ultra-efficient aircraft and taking to the skies.

“Moldova is one of Europe’s undiscovered gems, making it ripe for exploring.

“Fans of brutalist architecture in particular will love visiting Chișinău, where there are some great examples of grandiose buildings.

“Not forgetting the delicious wine for which Moldova is famous for.”