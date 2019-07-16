Atlantis, the Palm selects Dell for technology overhaul

Atlantis, the Palm, has selected Dell Technologies’ industry leading virtualisation tools to help effectively manage the availability, reliability and serviceability of its mission-critical hospitality applications.

With plans to transform its customer experience, this deployment aims to help Atlantis, the Palm, break the physical boundaries of traditional IT and offer greater simplicity to boost business agility and innovation.

Atlantis, the Palm, welcomes people from over 200 different countries and serves 4.4 million dining guests every year.

This has resulted in a consistently growing large volumes of transactional data, which highlights the critical importance of a truly consolidated and integrated IT environment to better support and manage rapidly expanding customer base and improve business outcomes.

In addition, as competition in the hospitality and entertainment sector increases, this majestic five-star luxury hotel has pushed the boundaries of industry excellence and has taken a global lead on one of the most important aspects of travel and tourism - quality customer experience.

Maintaining this momentum of business success to stay relevant in a highly digitized business landscape requires the resort to ensure greater utilisation of infrastructure investments, lower infrastructure, energy, and facility costs and enable its IT staff focus on business innovation rather than time-consuming administrative tasks.

To this end, Atlantis, the Palm chose to adopt Dell Technologies’ best in class VxRail and leverage its purpose-built capabilities to move and respond at the speed of business, differentiate its business and safeguard its brand.

Unlike the resort’s traditional IT environment which impacted the efficiency of mission critical applications and hampered Disaster Recovery solutions and strategies due to its complexities, Dell Technologies’ VxRail enables Atlantis, the Palm to ensure delivery of continuous innovation with future-proof performance.

This new solution is designed to provide next-generation simplicity and higher operational efficiency and enhanced security – resulting in low administrative overhead costs.

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.