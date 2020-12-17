SunExpress to launch new Gatwick connection

SunExpress is expanding its UK operations, announcing the launch of a new route between Gatwick Airport and Antalya from March.

For the Turkish-German airline - a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines - the market has been an important part of the route network for several years with flights from London-Luton mainly catering for visiting friends and relatives.

Now the airline extends its offer for British holidaymakers.

Starting on March 28th, SunExpress will launch three weekly flights between London Gatwick and Antalya, offering passengers an ideal destination for the Easter holiday period.

From May 28th, this route will be served daily.

On March 26th, SunExpress is also set to launch another new flight from Manchester to Antalya.

The route will be served twice per week before passengers will have a choice of four weekly connections starting May 30th.

“After a year of staying at home, the people of Britain deserve a sunny holiday”, said Peter Glade, chief commercial officer of SunExpress.

“Our new services to Antalya will allow the British people to arrive at their well-deserved holiday destination, in a fast and relaxed manner, and for a competitive price, experiencing our unique SunExpress service.”