SunExpress to launch Antalya connection from Manchester

SunExpress will launch a direct flight between Manchester Airport and Antalya in Turkey on March 26th.

The route will be served twice per week before going up to four times a week from May 30th.

“After a year of staying at home, the people of Britain deserve a sunny vacation,” said Peter Glade, chief operating officer of SunExpress.

“Our new services to Antalya will serve the British people to arrive at their well-deserved holiday destination, fast, relaxed and for a competitive price, experiencing our unique SunExpress service.”

SunExpress is a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines.

Karen Smart, managing director of Manchester Airport, said: “It’s great to see SunExpress launch services to Antalya from Manchester Airport.

“After a difficult year, the route will mean families and households across our vast catchment will have additional access to one of our most popular summer destinations.

“As ever, the safety of our passengers and staff remains our top priority, with a range of measures in place to provide peace of mind as we continue to connect people across the globe.”