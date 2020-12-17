Heathrow warns over Covid-19 rules as Christmas getaway begins

As Heathrow prepares for a much-needed boost in the form of the Christmas getaway and the capital moves into tier three, passengers are being reminded of guidelines at the airport.

Measures come with a stark explanation from the airport saying that passenger experience will come secondary to safety measures to ensure swift and safe getaways.

Only those travelling will be allowed access to terminals and so ‘welcoming and farewell’ parties are being asked to either stay in their cars, or at home.

This strict policy will ensure that unnecessary numbers are not waiting in terminals, as the airport focuses on getting passengers away on much needed breaks.

Those preparing to fly are being asked to wrap up warm as they may be asked to wait outside terminals, if congestion starts to build.

Managed areas outside the terminals, which will be under cover, are being prepared, alongside additional marshals who will be on hand to help.

Passengers are also being reminded that the wearing of face coverings is mandatory at the airport, as social distancing is not always possible.

Kathryn Leahy, airport operations director at Heathrow, said: “Protecting our colleagues and customers is always our number one priority.

“In the coming days and over the Christmas period, our terminals are likely to feel busy and we will need to manage this carefully.

“We are asking passengers to support us in maintaining social distancing, wearing facemasks and following the instructions of the additional Covid-19 marshals we will have on duty.

“That way, working together, we can ensure a safe and swift getaway for everyone.”

Measures for operational Terminals 2 and 5 will be implemented immediately, reflecting the move into tier three earlier this week.