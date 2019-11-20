St. George appointed chief commercial officer with Norwegian

Marty St. George has been appointed interim chief commercial officer at Norwegian.

He has extensive experience from the aviation industry, recently holding the position of chief commercial officer at Jet Blue Airways.

Current Norwegian chief commercial officer, Helga Bollmann Leknes, has decided to leave the company after two years, following changes in the top management team.

According to Norwegian, Bollmann Leknes was offered another position in the group management team but has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of Norwegian.

Bollmann Leknes joined Norwegian in 2017 as chief human resources officer and took on the additional responsibility as chief commercial officer in November last year.

“I am grateful for Helga Bollmann Leknes’ contributions to Norwegian, both as chief commercial officer and chief human resources officer.

“I regret that she has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of Norwegian,” said acting chief executive of Norwegian, Geir Karlsen.

Marty St. George will now take on the position for an interim period.

St. George has more than 30 years of experience from the aviation industry and until recently held the position as chief commercial officer at JetBlue Airways.

In addition, he has held key positions at United Airlines and US Airways, including responsibilities for revenue-generating activities, network management and innovation.