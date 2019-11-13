Foerster takes place on Lufthansa board following overhaul

Lufthansa has announced changes in the composition of its executive board.

As of January 1st, the board will be expanded to include a new customer and corporate responsibility role.

Christina Foerster, chief executive of Brussels Airlines, has been appointed to the board for this task; her contract has a term of three years.

In her new role, Foerster will assume responsibility for product management, the future catering interface and marketing, including responsibility for the customer loyalty program Miles & More.

“With the new executive board structure that has been decided on today, we are responding to changes in our environment and within the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are strengthening our customer focus; we are increasing our efforts in digitalization and we are anchoring responsibility for the environment and society at the executive board level.

“And we are taking into account the strategic development of Lufthansa from an aviation group to an airline group,” said Karl-Ludwig Kley, chairman of the supervisory board of Lufthansa.

Going forward, Harry Hohmeister will be responsible for the coordination of network planning, revenue management, distribution and sales for all of the group’s passenger airlines as head of the commercial passenger airlines division.

Eurowings

The board has also decided to consistently structure the executive board according to functional criteria.

As a result, Eurowings will no longer be managed as a separate board-level division.

The carrier has now established itself as an important division of the group and the third-largest point-to-point airline in Europe.

It now flies every fourth passenger of the group.

In future, the airline will be run in the same way as the other passenger airlines, retaining its largely independent position.