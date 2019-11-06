Schram appointed chief executive with Norwegian

Jacob Schram has been selected as the new chief executive of low-cost carrier Norwegian.

Geir Karlsen, who has led the airline on an interim basis following the surprise departure of Bjørn Kjos in July, will continue in the role of chief financial officer and deputy chief executive.

“I am very pleased to announce that Jacob Schram has been appointed new chief executive of Norwegian, after a thorough search process.

“His extensive management experience from global companies, proven leadership skills, strong commercial consumer orientation and impressive track record of value creation will greatly benefit Norwegian as the company enters into a new phase.

“I look forward to working with Jacob Schram and the rest of the Norwegian management team.

“Together we will drive efficiency and continuous improvements to the benefit of our customers, shareholders and employees,” said Niels Smedegaard, chairman of the board of directors at Norwegian.

Schram has 30 years of experience at large international companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has previously held managing roles in Circle K, Statoil Fuel & Retail, McDonalds and McKinsey.

As chief executive, he led the process of publicly listing SFR on the Norwegian Stock Exchange in 2010.

When Couche-Tard acquired SFR in 2012, he held the position as group president for Europe until he stepped down in 2018.

Schram initiated and led the global rebranding to Circle K at more than 10,000 stores across Couche-Tard’s international network and service stations.

He has never previously worked in the aviation sector.

“Norwegian has made aviation history and I am honoured to take on the role as chief executive,” said Schram.

“The airline industry is characterised by strong competition and unforeseen events, but it is also an industry that is important to people everywhere.

“I look forward to using my experience to build on the strong foundation laid down by Bjørn Kjos, Geir Karlsen and the rest of the talented and dedicated Norwegian team.

“Now, my main focus will be to bring the company back to profitability and fortify the company’s position as a strong international player within the aviation industry.”