Norwegian announces routes for the winter season 2023-2024

144 routes to 65 destinations are on the schedule for the next winter season, and Norwegian continues to fly to Nordic citizens’ favourite cities and vacation spots in southern Europe. Tickets are available for immediate booking.

“Next winter, we have 144 routes within and between the Nordic countries and to destinations in Europe. We continue our most popular routes, and the mix of destinations gives customers the opportunity to fly with us to dream vacations with sun and beach, art and culture, or activity holidays,” said Magnus Thome Maursund, commercial director of Norwegian.

Norwegian continues with direct departures to exciting destinations in Europe from all the major Nordic airports, such as Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki. In addition to direct routes from Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger, Haugesund, Ålesund, Tromsø and Sandefjord in Norway and from Gothenburg in Sweden and Aalborg in Denmark.

Some routes to the most popular ski destinations in the Alps will be announced later. Norwegian operates a summer and winter programme that changes twice a year, respectively at the end of October and the end of March. In a few weeks, the summer programme will start with 300 routes to 114 destinations. Among many popular and familiar destinations, the summer programme also contains some new destinations including Bari, Skopje, Porto, Bologna, Bucuresti, Sofia, Milano/Bergamo, Alanya/Gazipasa, and Thessaloniki.