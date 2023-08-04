South Africa’s Iconic Four Seasons Hotel the Westcliff Johannesburg Welcomes a New Hotel Manager

Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, the elegant hillside oasis in Johannesburg, South Africa, has appointed a new Hotel Manager. Willem Du Toit joins the team at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff with more than 25 years of experience gained in the luxury hospitality industry.

A lifelong hotelier, he has held several senior positions at some of the most prestigious hotels in South Africa and has rejoined the property he left in 2008.

In his new role, Willem takes over the day-to-day operations of the Hotel, located within the hillside suburb of Westcliff in Johannesburg. It is an iconic property with magnificent horizon views over the treetops of the world’s biggest urban forest. Martin Cody, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, is delighted to welcome Willem to the leadership team: “Four Seasons is known for its superlative detail to the guest experience and the ultimate in luxury, delivered with heart. These are principles dear to Willem, who is pleased to be returning to a hotel he left more than a decade ago to further his skills at some of Cape Town’s finest properties,” says Martin.

Willem is most passionate about the luxury hospitality industry and delivering exceptional guest experiences, and secondly, he is passionate about South Africa’s tourism potential, in particular the diamond that is Johannesburg. “There is so much to do in Johannesburg. It’s a city that, with a little scratch, reveals the most charming and vibrant food, art, and culture scenes,” says Willem. “The Westcliff brings leisure, business and culture together in a beautiful setting that delights every guest who encounters the Hotel and experiences Four Seasons hospitality.”

It was his first job as a server at the beautiful Country Inn in the Cape Winelands, where he kindled his passion for the vibrant hospitality industry. Having graduated from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology with a Diploma in Hotel Management in hand, his career has grown to include senior tenures at the country’s premier luxury hotels, including the Taj and Mount Nelson hotels in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

His track record of success is notable, which he attributes to the African concept of Ubuntu - people can only grow through the growth and progression of others. “I would not be where I am today without the support of others, and I am inspired every time I witness the team of Four Seasons working together with an Ubuntu mindset, achieving their individual and mutual dreams,” states Willem. “And I hope that I can be the catalyst for growth for all that I work alongside.”

It is, however, the privilege of rejoining the iconic The Westcliff after a successful tenure at “The Nellie” which excites Willem about the future. “Johannesburg has energy, vibrance and friendly people. It has speed and efficiency and is a centrally located hub with access to the rest of the country and Africa. But most of all, I cannot wait to explore the city’s exciting restaurants, especially Flames,” concludes Willem.

Willem assumed his role as Hotel Manager on June 15, 2023.