The Iconic Koala Breakfast at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo Returns!

In response to overwhelming public demand, WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo is bringing back its iconic Koala Breakfast after a three-year, covid-enforced hiatus.

From 18 August, guests will enjoy a guided tour of the zoo – where they’ll see iconic Australian animals including Princess the cassowary, Tasmanian devils, kangaroos, wallabies, a range of snakes, lizards and three freshwater crocodiles. The fun and interactive tour is followed by a delicious, hot buffet-style breakfast on the revamped Koala Rooftop.

Animal lovers will be treated to an informative koala keeper talk before being able to get up-close-and-personal for a take-home photographic moment with one of the photogenic koalas.

Tyler Whitehouse, Koala Keeper at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo said, “Koala breakfasts are back! Whether you’re an early riser, an international visitor or a local looking for breakfast with a twist, our Koala Breakfast is an unmissable experience. After a tour of the zoo, discovering fun and quirky facts about our resident animals, it’s onto a delicious breakfast with our charming resident koalas, including our adorable newest arrival nine-month-old koala joey, Parker – who’s cheeky and curious often spotted hitching a ride on his mum Kyara’s back.

Breakfast with the koalas runs Friday, Saturday and Sundays, from 7:15am – 9:00am.

Bookings can be made via: www.wildlifesydney.com.au/tickets-passes/experiences/breakfast-with-the-koalas