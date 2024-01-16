Skyros Holidays Launches Its 2024 Programme: Celebrating 45 Years of Life-Changing Experiences

Skyros Holidays, renowned for its transformative retreats and workshops, proudly announces its 2024 programme, marking 45 years of providing life-changing experiences. This year’s programme continues the tradition of excellence, offering a diverse range of courses designed to enrich the mind, body, and soul.

The 2024 lineup includes the famed Skyros Writers’ Lab, offering a nurturing environment for both budding and experienced writers. The Writers’ Lab is part of a broader curriculum that also features a unique blend of mental health and wellbeing courses, designed to foster personal growth and emotional resilience.

Skyros Holidays continues with their exciting array of physical and creative activities. Participants can explore their humorous side with Comedy courses, find inner peace through Yoga, and unleash their creative potential in various art-centric workshops.

For those seeking adrenaline and adventure, the programme includes exhilarating options such as Trapeze & Aerial Silks, Kayaking & Windsurfing, and Abseiling. The wild swimming sessions offer a refreshing way to connect with nature and embrace the great outdoors.

“Our 2024 programme is a culmination of 45 years of expertise in crafting holidays that are not just a break from the routine but a journey towards self-discovery and joy,” said Christine Director at Skyros Holidays. “We believe in the power of community, creativity, and adventure to transform lives, and our diverse course offerings reflect this philosophy.”

Skyros Holidays invites everyone to join this journey of exploration and transformation. Whether it’s finding your voice, developing a new skill, or simply taking the time to relax and rejuvenate, Skyros offers a space where every individual can find something that resonates with their spirit.

At Skyros Holidays, we’re continually evolving to enhance the experience of our guests while also considering the environmental impact of travel. In line with this commitment, we’re excited to announce an increase in the number of two-week holiday options for the upcoming season. This change not only allows for a more in-depth and fulfilling holiday experience but also aligns with our sustainability goals by reducing the frequency of travel.

For more information about the 2024 programme and to book your transformative holiday experience, visit www.skyros.com or contact Leigh Jackman at marketing@skyros,com.