Hilton’s Luxury Hot List: Global Properties and Brand Signatures to Debut in 2024 and Beyond

In 2024, Hilton’s luxury portfolio – inclusive of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts and LXR Hotels & Resorts – will announce offerings that will provide guests with new brand signatures, including a bespoke tableside cocktail ritual at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, modern art encounters at Conrad properties and unforgettable stay experiences in more dream-worthy destinations than ever before.

New property enhancements can also be experienced throughout the portfolio, from Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas’ reimagined guest rooms and suites and a premier wellness sanctuary at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, to LXR’s Hotel 1000 Seattle’s new cocktail concept, Rosebay.

“We would be remiss to not celebrate the immense success of 2023 across Hilton’s three luxury brands as it’s been a year marked by robust growth with 10 total openings and signings including entry in new markets such as Bali, Jaipur, Cairo, Shenzen, Waikiki and Pompano Beach, which marks the location of Waldorf Astoria’s first standalone branded residence,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton.

“From Waldorf Astoria ranking No. 1 in the J.D. Power Awards in overall guest satisfaction to Conrad being recognized as the world’s strongest hotel brand by Brand Finance, we are excited for what’s next as we continue to expand our global footprint in key markets around the world,” said Dino Michael, SVP and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands. “As we look to 2024 and beyond, we are looking at an unprecedented growth pipeline in sought-after destinations, and with that our commitment to guest satisfaction will remain at the forefront with revived partnerships and brand signature moments globally.”



Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

The iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand continues to expand in key international markets adding to its current portfolio of 35 properties in 17 exciting destinations with a pipeline of 29 properties set to open in the coming years. Featured openings and portfolio-wide transformations include:

p>Debuting in Q1 2024, Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island will set a new benchmark for luxury in the Indian Ocean, with the resort just 20 minutes by plane south of Mahé, in a pristine atoll fringed by palm forests, migratory seabirds and turtles, and protected by its own lagoon and coral reef. The resort will be home to a collection of seafront villas, all equipped with their own private pool and personal concierge.

A beacon of timeless glamour and luxury for more than a century, Waldorf Astoria New York has always been the place to be in New York City and is expected to reopen in late 2024 following an extensive restoration spearheaded by renowned interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon. Featuring 375 hotel rooms and 375 private residences, Waldorf Astoria New York will retain the scale and beauty of the original Art Deco architecture alongside fresh contemporary furnishings, opulent finishes and carefully preserved unique hotel artifacts including the Spirit of Achievement and Cole Porter’s piano. The hotel will feature some of Manhattan’s largest rooms and suites, a hotel spa spanning over 30,000-square-feet, fitness center, a signature restaurant, and nearly 35,500-square-feet of state-of-the-art event spaces incorporating the latest technology, including renowned heritage spaces such as the Grand Ballroom, Jade Room, and Astor Salon.

Rolling out in 2024 in partnership with Proof & Company’s award-winning bar and beverage consultancy arm, Proof Creative, guests will enjoy a bespoke cocktail ritual paying homage to Waldorf Astoria’s iconic Peacock Alley. The ritual will be performed tableside where a team member host will present guests with a modern tantalus containing handcrafted custom cocktails. Telling a story with each sip, these cocktails serve as a passport to Waldorf Astoria’s pioneering history, forward-thinking innovation, and each property’s authentic sense of place.

Travelers will also have more reason to return to their favorite hotel and resort destinations in the new year with exciting property transformations. First up, Las Vegas, where Waldorf Astoria Las Vegaswill roll out a floor-to-ceiling redesign of all guest rooms and suites; upgrades to meeting and event spaces; and a new arrival experience with the complete redesign and relocation of the 23rd-floor lobby and front desk to the ground floor. In the Sunshine State, guests will enjoy Waldorf Astoria Orlando’s property-wide reimagining of all guest rooms and suites, lobby space, and culinary outlets including the award-winning restaurant Bull & Bear, Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria Spa and prestigious 18-hole golf course. Additionally in Q1 2024, Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort will open its highly-anticipated Kilolani Spa, encompassing 50,000-square-feet and the largest of its kind in the region offering holistic and innovative treatments inspired by the island’s healing practices and rituals.

Waldorf Astoria openings in 2025 and beyond: From adventure and cultural travel destinations in Asia, to heritage sites in the UK, Waldorf Astoria openings will be found in even more unforgettable destinations, including Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, Waldorf Astoria Osaka, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Cacique, and Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch. Looking further ahead into 2026 and beyond, the portfolio will see the highly anticipated and first market entry of Waldorf Astoria Sydney, Waldorf Astoria Tokyo Nihonbashi, Waldorf Astoria Hanoi, along with Waldorf Astoria Jakarta and Waldorf Astoria Tanger.



LXR Hotels & Resorts

Celebrating the timeless pursuit of personal adventure in the world’s most alluring destinations, LXR Hotels & Resorts continues its steady growth expanding its footprint into new markets, with The Plaza Doha in Qatar and Umana Bali joining the hand-selected portfolio of independent hotels in 2023 alone.

Expected to open in February 2024, LXR Hotels & Resorts has plans to debut its first Hawaii property in Honolulu. Overlooking Fort DeRussy Park with views of the Pacific Ocean and Diamond Head in Oahu, just steps from Waikiki Beach and at the heart of Waikiki’s world-class restaurants, shops, entertainment, and nightlife, the 38-story property is home to 462 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and suites. The luxury resort will embark on a reinvigorated chapter with a custom design renovation by the internationally celebrated Bryan O’Sullivan Studio (BOS Studio) scheduled to start in early 2025.

Future Openings: Several soon-to-be-announced signings and future openings include properties in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Morocco in 2025 and Grand Hotel Gardone Lake Garda in Italy in 2026, which was officially announced earlier this year.



Conrad Hotels & Resorts

The largest of the Hilton Luxury Brand portfolio with 47 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts continues its global expansion with four new hotels in 2024, including:

Conrad Orlando at Evermore is expected to debut in January with 433 rooms, including 51 impeccably designed suites and 10 spacious family suites offering oversized accommodations that deliver all the comforts of home. Conveniently located adjacent to Walt Disney World, the luxury resort will also feature 65,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, a tranquil spa with Water Garden and numerous dining options including the Polynesian-inspired Papaya Club and a signature rooftop experience.

Steps away from Singapore’s vibrant Orchard Road shopping district and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Conrad Singapore Orchard will also open in January, welcoming a new conscientious luxury experience with its bold approach to artistry and authentic connection to nature. Featuring 445 sophisticated residential-style guest rooms, including 46 thoughtfully designed suites with double terraces, the property allows every guest to experience Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ meaningful hospitality and purposeful service.

Anticipated to open in Q1 2024, Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour will provide an exceptional location for guests and residents to enjoy spectacular coastal views of the Arabian Gulf while being conveniently located in the heart of the capital city’s up-and-coming business and residential district. In addition, it will also boast a range of dining experiences - including Bahrain’s first SUSHISAMBA.

Perched atop a soaring skyscraper that reaches a staggering height of 260 meters, Conrad Chongqing will offer a truly elevated experience in the Nan’an district. As guests step into the highest lobby lounge in Chongqing, they are greeted with awe-inspiring panoramic views of the hilly megacity. With 275 luxurious rooms, guests can revel in breathtaking vistas of the majestic Changjiang River.

In addition to openings and signings, Conrad Hotels & Resorts will also launch a new signature brand program, Conrad Art Encounters, building upon the brand’s seamless connection between bold design, impactful experiences and curated contemporary art to inspire the conscientious luxury traveler. Featured at city and resort properties, the brand program will allow guests to draw connections between the hotel’s art, design, and location, with self-guided tours designed to immerse guests in the hotel’s on-property art collection as well as the vibrant art scene of each hotel destination and heritage of the locale, past and present. The new program will go beyond the hotel’s walls, including things like visits to local art museums, opportunities to support local creators and more.

Future Conrad openings in 2025 include Conrad Hamburg, Conrad Athens The Ilisian, Conrad Chengdu and in 2026, Conrad Kuala Lumpur and Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley.