Vialattea Ski Partners With Trenitalia For Trains To The Alps & Discounted Ski Passes

Vialattea, the leading Italian-French international ski region, and one of Europe’s largest ski resorts, has announced a new commercial and promotional partnership agreement with Trenitalia, the primary train operator in Italy.

Trenitalia has been named as the as the ‘Official Green Carrier’ of Vialattea, entering into a new partnership strategy with the international ski area, with a collaboration aimed at carrying out joint commercial activities in order to promote the services of both organisations.

Vialattea, located in Piedmont, on the border of Italy and France, is comprised of 8 ski resorts, including Sestriere, Sauze d’Oulx, and the French Montgenèvre, and offers 400km of skiable area spread over 250 slopes, 80% of which are above 1,900m, connected by a network of 70 lifts.

Vialattea is extremely well connected by rail, and is served by Regional, Intercity, and Le Frecce (High Speed Rail) trains from all over Italy. The gateway to the district is Oulx, a town that offers a railway station on the major train line connecting Turin to France, located only 6km from the nearest ski slopes in Sauze d’Oulx.

As part of the partnership, passengers who reach the Vialattea ski area by travelling with Trenitalia on Le Frecce (High Speed Rail), Intercity, and Regional trains will be able to take advantage of significant discounts on their ski passes of up to 25%, including Daily, 2-Day, and 6-Day passes. Full details are available on the Vialattea website here.

ADVERTISEMENT

To benefit from these reductions, visitors simply need to show their train ticket at an Italian ticket office in Vialattea, with the date of travel no more than 3 days before the date of purchase of the ski pass, together with a CartaFRECCIA or X-GO card.

Direct Frecciarossa (High Speed) connections to Oulx station run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until 31 March 2024 from Naples, Rome, Florence, Bologna, and Milan. On Saturdays and Sundays, until 31 March 2024, it will also be possible to reach Oulx with Intercity trains. There are also 32 connections between Turin and Oulx using Trenitalia regional trains.

The partnership comes at a key moment for both the ski and rail industries, given the increasing consumer awareness of sustainable transport options, and the growing desire of travellers to reach ski destinations by the most sustainable means possible. Trenitalia and Vialattea offer the train as an ideal choice for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the mountains without compromising comfort, accessibility, and sustainability.

“Vialattea’s new partnership strategy represents an innovative and quality-oriented approach to building strategic partnerships with high-level companies,” commented Andrea Rondina, Business Development & Marketing Director of Vialattea.

“The new partnership with Trenitalia is a tangible example of how Vialattea is seeking to surround itself with partners that share similar values and goals, aiming to elevate the experience offered and to position itself distinctively in the partnership landscape. This collaboration with Trenitalia marks a significant step in further accessibility and convenience of the skiing experience in the beautiful Olympic mountains of Vialattea, also focusing on the importance of sustainable transport.”