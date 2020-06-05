Skydive Dubai reopens at Palm Jumeirah

Skydive Dubai has reopened for tandem and licensed solo skydives.

The skydiving centre in Dubai Marina has resumed operations at Palm Jumeirah drop zone, with some strict new rules in place to keep skydivers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Upon arrival at Skydive Dubai, every visitor and staff member will be temperature screened, and anyone with a high temperature will be turned away, even if they have a paid reservation.

Inside the Skydive Dubai venue, there is an enforced two-metre distance between all guests and staff, and face masks are compulsory at all times.

Skydivers must keep their masks on until the point that they are ready to exit the aircraft.

Jumpers must also wear clothes that have at least one pocket, so that face masks can be safely stored away when they are removed on the aircraft.

Children under 12 and people over the age of 60 cannot skydive or accompany jumpers as spectators. Each skydiver is limited to bringing a maximum of one family member or friend with them.