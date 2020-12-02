Rodriguez takes up European leadership role for Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board has appointed Michael Rodriguez to the role of area director for northern and western Europe.

Rodriguez will oversee marketing, partnerships and business development efforts in the region and will assume the role this month.

Jason Chan who was Singapore Tourism Board regional area director from 2016 to 2020 will return to Singapore in the role of assistant director, travel agent licensing and regulatory review department.

“I am thrilled to be representing Singapore Tourism Board in Europe,” Rodriguez said.

“This has been a year unlike any other and I am very much looking forward to working to welcome visitors back to Singapore as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Prior to this role, Rodriguez worked in Singapore Tourism Board’s infrastructure planning and management division, overseeing the planning and management of cruise terminals in Singapore.

Key projects which he helped to oversee included the development and operationalisation of the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore.

Prior to joining the Singapore Tourism Board, Rodriguez worked in the financial services sector with PricewaterhouseCoopers.