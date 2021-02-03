oneworld updates Covid-19 information portal

oneworld has partnered with travel tech company sherpa˚ to offer the customers the most up-to-date information on government entry and travel restrictions, making it easier to plan travel.

Customers are urged to visit the portal at to retrieve information specific to their journey, including government entry restrictions, testing requirements, health documentation and quarantine rules at their destinations.

The portal enhancement, powered by sherpa˚ data, will assist customers in knowing what to expect prior to embarking on their travel.

First launched in July, the oneworld customer information portal has served as a customer resource for information on the various health and well-being measures implemented by oneworld member airlines and major airports in the oneworld global network.

Customers may look up a specific flight to view information customised for their journey, as well as information on oneworld member airline lounges.

oneworld chief executive, Rob Gurney, said: “We recognise that customers planning their travel will need to check government entry and travel restrictions.

“The portal enhancements that we have introduced will help customers access up-to-date information pertaining to government restrictions and Covid-19 measures.”