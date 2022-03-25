Virgin Atlantic to launch new Orlando route next week

The first Virgin Atlantic flight between Edinburgh and Orlando will depart on Wednesday.

Operating on an Airbus 330-300, services will operate twice weekly, providing direct connections for the airline’s Scottish customers to the theme park capital of the world.

As the gateway to the highlands, the new service from Edinburgh Airport will provide travellers from Florida with a direct link to Scotland’s fascinating historic capital city.

There is also easy access to the country’s dramatic, world-famous countryside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “Commencing flights from Edinburgh to Orlando marks an exciting new chapter for Virgin Atlantic and we couldn’t be happier to launch our second route from our new home in Scotland, following the launch of our direct service to Barbados last year.

“Orlando is the theme park capital of the world and the heartland of Virgin Atlantic’s leisure programme.

“I know our Scottish customers will love exploring the likes of Walt Disney World and Universal Studios alongside the array of incredible experiences this exciting destination has to offer.”