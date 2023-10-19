Singapore Airlines Announces Discounts on 170,000 Round-Trip Tickets for Upcoming ‘Time to Fly’ Trav

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will offer discounts on more than 170,000 Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class round-trip tickets from Singapore to 71 destinations at its upcoming Time to Fly travel fair.

The discounts are applicable for eligible flights1, for travel between January and September 2024. Online sales will be between 3 and 16 November 2023 on the SIA website and mobile application, as well as through SIA-appointed travel agents.

These discounted tickets, as well as exclusive travel deals from participating travel agents and partners, will also be available during the physical three-day Time to Fly travel fair, which takes place from 3 to 5 November 2023 at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre’s halls 405 and 406. The fair will also feature exclusive deals on 200,000 one-way tickets from Scoot, SIA’s low-cost subsidiary.

Mr Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: “Our biggest Time to Fly travel fair offers customers attractive discounts on 170,000 round-trip SIA tickets and 200,000 one-way Scoot tickets, from Singapore to around the world. SIA and Scoot are pleased to offer our customers greater options and value as they make their travel and holiday plans for 2024, and as we return to pre-pandemic levels of operations.”

During the physical three-day travel fair, customers will enjoy a line-up of events and engaging activities, stand a chance to receive exclusive giveaways, and win daily lucky draw prizes including a pair of Business Class round-trip tickets to Denpasar Bali (Indonesia), Male (the Maldives), Osaka (Japan), and Phuket (Thailand). Children will also have the chance to dress up as SIA cabin crew and pilots for a memorable photo opportunity.

More information on SIA’s Time to Fly promotion and travel fair can be found here. More information on Scoot’s exclusive promotions will be available on their website from 31 October 2023.

1 Discounted fares are available on selected flights during specific travel periods. Additional terms and conditions apply.