Heathrow Celebrates 25th Annual Business Summit, Inviting Local SMEs to Join Its Supply Chain

Heathrow is once again opening its doors to entrepreneurs and local business owners at its 25th Business Summit. For a quarter of a century the airport has hosted the event to welcome in more small and medium-sized companies to play their part in keeping passengers and trade on the move at the country’s most valuable port.

The annual event gives companies a chance to meet face-to-face with partners working across the UK’s hub airport, gaining invaluable insight into how their own business can become a part of the Heathrow supply chain.

Airport leaders are constantly on the look out for new services and products that can improve passenger experience, keep operations running safely and efficiently and help the sector on its trajectory to net zero by 2050.

Tapping into the innovation and expertise of local SMEs ensures those who live and work closest to Heathrow can tap into the benefits of having the UK’s largest single site of employment on the doorstep.

Hosted at the Heathrow Raddison Hotel on Thursday 16 November, anyone interested in working with Heathrow is encouraged to find out more at: https://heathrowbusinesssummit.com/

Heathrow’s Chief of Staff and Carbon, Nigel Milton, said: “Welcoming millions of visitors from around the world is only possible thanks to partners big and small, including some great local SMEs whose expertise and innovation sits at the heart of our operations. We’re proud to open our doors for the 25th year to encourage even more local partners to join our supply chain at this year’s Business Summit.”

The Heathrow Business Summit is delivered with the support of local Chambers of Commerce and business groups. Delegates will be able to listen to a series of talks from Heathrow leaders and partners, alongside networking sessions and exhibition stands from existing suppliers.

To register attendance, visit: https://wlevents.org.uk/event/heathrow-business-summit-2023/