Simon Casson leaving Four Seasons after 34 years with group

Simon Casson is leaving Four Seasons Hotel & Resorts after more than three decades in the organisation. Casson served as the EMEA president of hotel operations since 2016.

After an illustrious 34-year career with our company, Simon Casson, President, Hotel Operations for EMEA, will be leaving Four Seasons at the end of September. Simon worked globally with the company, achieving much success and many accolades and is known for his authentic leadership, passion and commitment to the people and culture of Four Seasons. We are grateful to Simon for his many contributions to Four Seasons and wish him all the best in his next career & life chapter.

“We have appointed our new Area President, Hotel Operations, EMEA and look forward to sharing this news with media in the months ahead as they move into their new role.”

Achievements

During his tenure, Casson helped bring the group from 16 hotels over 120. He joined the group in 1989 as an assistant manager of the Four Seasons in London, going on to travel the world with the luxe Toronto company.

After further assignments in London as well as Washington, he returned to the same hotel as hotel manager in 2000. In 2005, he opened Four Seasons Hotel Doha, and was promoted to regional VP in 2011 before moving to Dubai for the brand’s first opening in UAE in 2014. During this time he also led the company’s global spa task force.

ADVERTISEMENT

As EMEA president, he has spearheaded new launches in the likes of Diriyah Gate, The Red Sea and Sindalah.



Source: Hotelier Middle east