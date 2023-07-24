Trendy Hotel Indigo property confirmed for NEOM giga-project

IHG’s lifestyle-focused Hotel Indigo brand will enter NEOM’s industrial city of Oxagon in 2026. It is the second hotel confirmed for Oxagon, the other being a super-high-tech YOTEL.

The 250-key Hotel Indigo will be in Oxagon’s residential community, aligning with the brand’s tradition to focus on serving residents in the area. The hotel will have retail and dining spaces, a pool lounge and a specialty restaurant. There will also be a spa, wellness facility and a gym.

Haitham Mattar, MD, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: “We are delighted to announce our first IHG hotel in the exciting and rapidly developing region of NEOM. Hotel Indigo is dedicated to embracing the unique essence of each local destination, ensuring that our hotels truly embody the spirit of their locations. We are excited to announce the upcoming opening of this new property in Oxagon, where an innovative blueprint for industry and remarkable livability is being crafted.

“This extraordinary establishment is set to welcome guests in 2026. In addition, our lifestyle brand, Hotel Indigo, has seen great success in the Kingdom with several signing in the past months. As our presence in the market continues to grow, we are committed to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by offering exceptional hospitality experiences to leisure and business travellers visiting the country.”

Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon added: “Hotel Indigo’s vision to create a boutique neighborhood hotel reflecting Oxagon’s ethos of bringing people and technology together in harmony with nature, makes IHG the right partner for the first upscale property for our urban communities. As progress across our industrial and innovation ecosystems accelerate, these agreements ensure that exceptional hospitality experiences are available to tenants, residents, and visitors from the outset.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East

