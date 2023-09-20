SILVERSEA®’S INDUSTRY-LEADING CULINARY OFFERING HAS EVOLVED ABOARD SILVER NOVA℠

New on Silver Nova: S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table, an interactive dining experience for up to 18 diners that explores the flavors of the destination

Silversea’s newest ship, Silver Nova℠, offers guests an array of new culinary experiences in nine dining venues, including six complimentary options — more than on any other ultra-luxury ship. Aboard its fleet’s 12th addition, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line has also evolved its signature restaurants, enhanced its menus with a broadened offering of green cuisine, and introduced a new aspect to its immersive S.A.L.T. culinary program. With both formal and informal options, and cuisines ranging from international to specialty, Silver Nova serves guests unparalleled variety at any time of day.

“Silver Nova represents the future of ultra-luxury cruise travel, with her innovative asymmetrical design, unprecedented use of glass, and unparalleled range of public venues,” said Birgit Vadlau, Vice President of Hotel Operations, Silversea. “Our well-traveled guests see food and drink as a means to get under the skin of a destination. Paying testament to the importance of culinary experiences in our product offering, Silver Nova’s range of nine dining venues strengthens the luxury of choice for our guests, serving diverse cuisine in enhanced venues. At the heart of her culinary offering is S.A.L.T., an ever-changing program that is reimagined aboard Silver Nova with stunning venues and the newly launched S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table. This is immersive dining at its very best.”

Every detail in each of Silver Nova’s restaurants has been thoughtfully enhanced, from their architectural designs – with particular attention dedicated to lighting and the selection of materials – to the elegant artworks, and cutlery. All-new culinary enrichments include:

S.A.L.T. CHEF’S TABLE: AN INTIMATE, INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE

With S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table — an intimate, interactive dining experience that explores the landscapes and flavors of the visited region —Silver Nova introduces an all-new way for Silversea’s guests to dive deep into the local culture, in which the creative process comes to life in front of up to 18 diners. A hands-on test kitchen by day, the S.A.L.T. Lab on deck 10 transforms into a showcase for the creative expression of Silversea’s chefs each evening. With one seating nightly and a thoughtfully curated menu of small plates that highlight the best local tastes and the most authentic ingredients, plus paired wines and cocktails unique to the venue, both the mood and the food in S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table are refined, personalized, and enriching. S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table is a gathering of culinary enthusiasts, who can share their passion and socialize with like-minded travelers in a lively and engaging setting.

S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table highlights a carefully selected array of high-quality ingredients – seasonal and locally sourced produce, selected for their sensorial qualities. For the Western Mediterranean, for example, the selection of ingredients includes gamberi rossi di Mazara from Sicily, fresh black truffle, Italian riso nero, and artisanal roasted pumpkin seed oil from Slovenia, among others. Some of the dishes in this region include:

Red prawn crudo with artichoke and orange zest

Confit piquillo pepper stuffed with salt cod purée

Zucca ice cream with Slovenian toasted pumpkin seed oil

LA DAME: ENHANCED TASTING MENU WITH CAVIAR AND FINE WINE PAIRINGS

Aboard Silver Nova, the 68-guest La Dame restaurant indulges guests with an enhanced dining experience that fuses French culinary heritage with modern innovation. The venue’s French-inspired menus have been crafted with deep, balanced flavors, complemented by one of the most extensive wine lists at sea, for a truly luxurious dining experience. Guests can choose from a seven-course tasting menu or explore à la carte options, including a selection of Calvisius Tradition Prestige caviar (served only in La Dame), paired with a complimentary selection of seven fine wines that are exclusive to the venue. To elevate the dining experience even further, guests can opt to pair the tasting menu with a Connoisseur’s wine selection or with a brand new Vintage Champagne selection, curated by Silversea’s Wine Ambassador, Lawrence D’Almeida. As well as enjoying some of the best service at sea in this sophisticated restaurant, guests’ dining experiences are elevated by the finest handcrafted porcelain, silverware, and glassware. Among others, pairing examples include:

Lobster medallion salad, seared scallops, and marinated king crab timbale with Baron de Rothschild Champagne Rosé

A selection of French cheese with Pommery Cuvée Louise

Salted caramel soufflé with Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey Sauternes 2016

KAISEKI: AN ENHANCED WASHOKU-INSPIRED MENU

Silver Nova offers a brand new dining experience in its 40-guest Kaiseki restaurant, taking travelers on a gastronomic journey that celebrates the traditions, aesthetics, and flavors of Japanese cuisine. The new offering embraces the traditions of UNESCO-listed Japanese cuisine, Washoku, paired with an exclusive selection of sakes, Japanese whiskies, or TWG teas and tea cocktails. To gain inspiration from authentic Japanese flavors, Silversea’s Fleet Chef of Culinary Development, Chef Ann-Mari Cornelius — Executive Fleet Chef, Silversea Cruises — undertook an intensive training program at the renowned Japan Culinary Institute in Shizuoka, benefitting from the tutorage of Japanese masters. For dinner in Kaiseki, guests can sample a variety of dishes among multiple courses, including:

Ebi Shinjo – light shrimp balls served in a dashi-based soup with caviar

Lobster onigara-yaki and garlic Miyazakigyu wagyu beef – wagyu beef steak with grilled lobster tail, basted in miso and yuzu butter, soy-infused jus, shiitake mushrooms, braised daikon and wakame

Japanese matcha – filled green tea mille crepe cake, matcha cream

Various Japanese whiskies and sakes are available to complement the culinary offering.

AN EXPANDED VEGETARIAN, VEGAN, AND PLANT-BASED OFFERING

With Silver Nova, Silversea has expanded its range of vegetarian, vegan, and plant-based dishes, enriching guests’ dining experiences with the luxury of choice. The enhanced culinary program has diversified menus in all nine dining venues aboard the cruise line’s newest ship and will subsequently roll out across the fleet. To ensure the new menu options meet Silversea’s unwavering culinary standards, the cruise line has collaborated with the illustrious Chef Jean-Luc Rabanel, whose imaginative green cuisine has received great acclaim worldwide. Chef Rabanel stands at the forefront of green gastronomy, having developed a visionary approach to his art, which he refers to as ‘greenstronomy.’ Chef Cornelius spent time honing culinary techniques and learning innovative approaches from Chef Rabanel, before creating the enhanced menu options with Silversea’s culinary team.

Silversea’s new culinary options will include starters, mains, and desserts, with additional options in all restaurants on all ships. Plant-based proteins will replace meats in these new dishes, and plant-based milks, cheeses, yogurts, and ice creams will substitute dairy-based alternatives. Silversea will offer the following dishes, among others, in its broadened range of vegetarian, vegan, and plant-based options:

Roasted cauliflower bonbons with braised edamame and white beans, truffle shavings, and clear dashi broth.

Asian vegetable salad: sautéed bok choy, oyster and shitake mushrooms, pickled daikon, and edamame beans, dressed with a soy sesame dressing and sesame crisps.

Vegan chocolate mousse with banana sponge soaked in coffee and vegan vanilla ice cream.

