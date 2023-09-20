Jetstar announces new route to Japan’s Skiing Paradise

Jetstar Japan (GK) has announced a new direct service between Tokyo (Narita) and Asahikawa, making them the only low fares airline to operate the popular route.

Launching on 15 December 2023, the start of Japan’s winter season, the new route will give thousands of travellers access to one of Japan’s premier ski regions.

Asahikawa, Hokkaido’s second largest city, is known for its incredible natural beauty including the majestic Daisetsuzan National Park, Tokachidake Mountain Range, the flower fields of Furano as well as the incredible ski resorts including Kamui Ski Links, Furano Ski Resort, Tokachi-dake and Pippu ski area, amongst others.

Australians keen to enjoy the powder snow that Hokkaido skiing is famous for, can easily connect to the new service via Jetstar Airways’ (JQ) daily direct services* to Tokyo from Cairns and Brisbane, allowing an easy and seamless connection onto Asahikawa.

Jetstar Japan CEO, Masaru Kataoka said it was a great time to launch this new route, especially as customers continue to prioritize travel experiences.

“Our low fares will create an exciting opportunity for ski lovers in Australia, allowing them to easily connect in Tokyo to the ultimate skiing paradise,” Mr. Kataoka said.

“The close proximity of these resorts to Asahikawa City means every morning you can check out the conditions at each resort and decide which one takes your fancy.

“And for those who want to explore further or avoid the winter months, Asahikawa is centrally located in Hokkaido making it a convenient hub for those who want to enjoy all the prefecture has to offer all year round.”

For those who want to explore more of the stunning prefecture, travellers have the option to fly into or out of either Asahikawa (AKJ) or New Chitose (CTS), making an easy transfer between the two locations by road or rail.