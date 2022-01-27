Briggs & Riley appoints new UK representation

Briggs & Riley, the independently-owned, premium luggage brand, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruiz Global to handle public relations in the UK.

Founded by PR professional Marielle Ruiz, Ruiz Global is a boutique agency specialising in travel and lifestyle communications.

The appointment comes at an exciting time for Briggs & Riley, which has recently launched a new website , allowing British consumers to buy directly from the brand for the first time.

Briggs & Riley will continue to be available to purchase in-store at Harrods, John Lewis, Selfridges and other select high-end retailers.

The company is crafted for a life well-lived and is made to last for life.

Built on a rich legacy of continuous innovation, performance and dedication to the art of travel, all products come with the industry’s only lifetime guarantee to repair any functional aspects of a bag.

The company puts its luggage through the most stringent testing to ensure ultimate life-long performance and promises customers that if a bag is broken or damaged, even if the damage was caused by an airline, Briggs & Riley will repair it free of charge.