Sheraton Milan San Siro opens in Italy

Marriott International has welcomed the opening of Sheraton Milan San Siro, following a multi-million-pound renovation of the former Grand Hotel Brun.

Owned by European Hotel Investments and located in quiet, leafy San Siro, known for its wide green spaces and renowned San Siro football stadium, the hotel also provides quick access to the bustling city centre, world-class shopping district Citylife and the international airport.

“We are thrilled to unveil Sheraton Milan San Siro, Sheraton’s third property in Milan,” said John Licence, vice president, premium and select brands, Europe, Marriott International.

“With generous social spaces and an ideal location for our Sheraton guests, the property is the perfect addition to Sheraton’s growing portfolio in the city.”

The transformation, led by designer Chiara Caberlon of the Milan-based CaberlonCaroppi Italian Touch Architects, has been inspired by the hotel’s natural surroundings and 1960s heritage, showcasing clean, Milanese design.

Modernist, curved architecture and the distinctive Y-shape characterise the exterior, whilst interiors combine natural finishes with geometric patterns, rich textural fabrics and bespoke furnishings.

The 310 guestrooms include 25 suites and 118 inter-connecting rooms, all featuring a sleek, contemporary design and equipped with efficient technology perfect for business and leisure travellers alike.

Guests can soak up the peaceful atmosphere beside the outdoor pool and Pool Bar, whilst a children’s pool and play area provides a fun space for the little ones.