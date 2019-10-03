Aerotel London opens at Heathrow Airport

Plaza Premium Group has announced Aerotel London, the first and only hotel inside Heathrow Terminal 3.

The hotel is just steps away from the check-in desks and its unconventional booking policy gives guests the flexibility to check-in any time of the day for stays from six hours or more.

“Our international guests are now asking for a comfortable space to sleep when they land early or late at night, while London residents taking morning and late-night flights are looking for a spot to chill or power nap before boarding.

“Aerotel London Heathrow is our answer to travellers’ pain points,” said Song Hoi-see, chief executive of Plaza Premium Group.

“Heathrow is our long-time partner and we appreciate their trust and support through the past years.

“We are confident to become an integral part of the airport and uplift the airport hospitality experience for all travellers.”

In the categories of Solo Plus, Double Plus and Family Room, the landside hotel is perfect for individual, business and family travellers up to a size of four.

Mattresses and pillows are handpicked to facilitate quality sleep and power nap while all guestrooms are equipped with power showers and soothing lighting to ensure guests are refreshed and recharged for their onward journeys.

Celebrating British tea culture, travellers will also find “sleep tea” in the guestrooms for a total relaxation.

John Arbuckle, Heathrow head of property, said: “We are delighted to have worked with Aerotel to bring Heathrow passengers this new, comfortable, modern hotel in Terminal 3 arrivals.

“This will be really valuable for customers in need of a quiet haven to rest, relax and prepare for their onward journey.”