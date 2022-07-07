Marriott and TED debut of first immersive guest rooms

Marriott Hotels is furthering its partnership with idea engine TED through its educational arm TED-Ed, to debut their first-ever immersive experience outside of a TED conference. Aimed at sparking curiosity and enriching the experience of global travellers, the rooms feature interactive, mind-bending activities integrated into the Marriott Hotels guest room design. Recommended for families and friends ages seven and up, reservations for The Curiosity Room by TED can be made now for stays starting July 15 at San Francisco Marriott Marquis. Following the inaugural launch in San Francisco, guests can also book the discovery-based room at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park and London Marriott Hotel County Hall later this summer with stays starting on August 15 and September 15, respectively. Each room experience will be live for three months at each location.

Recent social listening research conducted on behalf of Marriott saw a significant year-over-year uptick in searches for #themedrooms (+106%) and “hotel rooms” + themed (+65%), suggesting consumers are craving more distinct and inspiring hotel experiences.

Sparking curiosity from the start, guests embark on the adventure immediately upon entry to the room. The entire room is a puzzle box waiting to be solved. Puzzle elements have been seamlessly hidden within the décor; solving them all will lead guests to a grand finale and series of surprises and rewards. The puzzles have also been customized to the three destinations, featuring and celebrating local landmarks, culture, and more. Guests will uncover hidden messages, hunt for puzzle pieces, and experience elements of the room in unexpected and delightful ways. The room’s Curiosity Journal serves as the guide and connection to the one-of-a-kind in-room journey, with hints available in case guests need a helpful hand. When the final challenge has been completed, guests receive a certificate of completion and can celebrate with a complimentary dessert in the hotel’s restaurant.

“Marriott Hotels has always been a place where guests can be inspired at every corner of their experience and we’ve taken that to the next level with TED’s award-winning, educational arm TED-Ed,” said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium Brands, Marriott International. “This one-of-a-kind adventure further fosters the notion for our guests to stay curious in their travels, opening their minds beyond a typical overnight stay and propel them to explore the destination with renewed desire to learn something new.”

Awe-inspiring décor elements have been expertly layered onto Marriott Hotels’ modern, residential guest room design to create a blended experience, with everyday hotel items serving as “keys” to unlock clues to help guests progress through the immersive space. Drawing inspiration from the hotel’s respective destination, the rooms feature eye-catching drawings by illustrator and artist Caleb Morris, who founded ‘Welcome to the Neighborhoods’ – an art series focused on creating unique connections between people and cities all over the world. In addition, throughout the room, guests will discover various moments of wonder as well as a guide of local travel recommendations curated by Marriott Hotels and TED, that encourage further exploration beyond the guest room – from the striking architecture of San Francisco to the culture of Bangkok and rich history of London. Guests will be able to take home some mementos, such as the travel guide, to leave a lasting impression of the trip.

“Watching millions of people view and share TED-Ed’s educational animated videos online every day is a profoundly rewarding experience for our team of creators,” said TED-Ed’s founding and executive director, Logan Smalley. “What really excites me about our partnership with Marriott Hotels, though, is that it will enable families throughout the world, for the first time ever, to experience a totally unique version of TED-Ed in person. I think everyone who participates will gain, in the most tantalizingly fun way possible, a deeper understanding and appreciation of TED-Ed and their destination, and I’m grateful to Marriott Hotels for making that possible.”

Marriott Hotels has a longstanding, global partnership with TED. The relationship began in 2016 by distributing TED Talks and TED Fellows Salons, blogs, and original quotes to hotel guests worldwide, and has continued to elevate every year with new elements of the partnership. Travelers staying at Marriott Hotels have access to custom content expertly curated by TED, with selected themes that are topical and relevant to guests including innovation, travel, entrepreneurship, and much more. Specifically, new TED-Ed content will now be available at hotels with video-based lessons that vary by subject and age.