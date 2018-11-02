New leadership for Martinique Tourism Authority

François Baltus-Languedoc has been appointed chief executive of the Martinique Tourism Authority.

Baltus-Languedoc’s mission at the helm of the authority will be to devise and implement innovative strategies to develop the appeal of the destination, both in terms of promotion towards international markets, as well as to advance the tourism offer in Martinique.

Eager to take on this new challenge, he said: “I am proud to represent a region that is dear to my heart and that I deeply love.

“Martinique has so much to offer and it is an honour for me to contribute to the development of this beautiful destination thanks to my new position.”

Having held a variety of management positions within prestigious international groups during his 25 years in the travel and international hospitality industries, François Baltus-Languedoc has many assets to succeed in this new challenge including a global vision of the high-end and mid-level hotel sector.

Karine Mousseau, tourism commissioner of Martinique, commented: “With his skills and international experience, I am convinced, that along with the teams of the Martinique Tourism Authority and both the public and private sector professionals, Baltus-Languedoc will be able to fashion an innovative and imaginative strategy to advance Martinique’s travel industry.”

François Baltus-Languedoc will meet the industry in Montreal and New York late October.