Scandic Hotels signs for new Sweden property

Scandic Hotels has signed a long-term lease agreement with Skanska for a new 210-room hotel in downtown Sundsvall, Sweden.

The new hotel, which will be attractively located in the harbour area, will be built of wood, giving it a very high environmental standard.

The hotel is expected to open during 2024 and will be called Scandic Sundsvall Central.

The hotel will have 210 rooms and a cosy restaurant and bar area on the ground floor.

One floor up, guests will be able to enjoy spa and wellness facilities, gym and meeting rooms while taking in the spectacular view of the Bothnian Sea.

The building’s frame, facade and interior will be made of wood, meeting the requirements for the high-ranking environmental certification, LEED Gold.

With its choice of energy-efficient materials and solar panels on the roof, the new hotel will maintain a very high energy standard and be 100 per cent climate-neutral during its lifetime.

Sundsvall is an attractive hotel market that boasts a strong local business community and growing tourism industry.

Scandic already operates two hotels in Sundsvall with a total of 312 rooms.

“Our new hotel in Sundsvall will be a modern and attractive meeting place ideally located in an exciting area where we can see a growing demand for hotel accommodations.

“We’ve been developing the hotel together with Skanska for the past two years and naturally, it feels extremely positive to be further strengthening our hotel offering in the city,” said Peter Jangbratt, head of Scandic Hotels Sweden.