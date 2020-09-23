Shapps to address ABTA Travel Convention next month

ABTA has announced that the secretary of state for transport, Grant Shapps, will be speaking at the annual Travel Convention.

The show will return for 2020 as a one-day virtual event on October 14th.

The transport secretary, who has been leading the government’s policy on travel corridors and quarantine requirements, will talk to delegates about the vision for the future of travel and tourism in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He will also outline what plans, if any, are in place for current EU travel legislation as the UK approaches the end of the transition period.

Under the theme ‘Rebuilding Confidence in Travel,’ the 2020 Travel Convention programme will deliver thought provoking content focused on the future of travel and tourism, with keynote speakers, business sessions, a range of specialist workshops and networking opportunities delivered to delegates via a virtual event portal.

Major topics to be discussed include how travel businesses can operate in a world with Covid-19 and prepare for future pandemics; what the latest Brexit developments will mean for the industry; and how sustainability can be embraced as the industry reopens.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of ABTA, said: “I’m pleased that, at such a critical time for the travel industry, the Travel Convention is able to bring together leading authorities who can share insights into some of the most pressing issues facing the sector.

“It feels more important than ever for us to come together to reflect on events and learnings from the past year and discuss how we can all rebuild for this next chapter.

“This will be ABTA’s first virtual Convention, and I look forward to welcoming our delegates in October for what I’m confident will be an engaging and productive day.”

Delegates are encouraged to book their place for the Travel Convention by Friday October 9th on the official website.

Images: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images