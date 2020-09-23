Fred. Olsen unveils new Balmoral itineraries

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has launched eight new itineraries for its ship, Balmoral, including a number of regional departures from Portsmouth.

Clare Ward, director of product and services for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re so pleased to be unveiling further new cruises this week, and just as excited to be returning to Portsmouth for four of our eight new sailings.

“On board our elegant, smaller ship Balmoral, guests will be able to sail down the Seine, seek out the Northern Lights, chase the sun in Madeira and the Canaries or visit German Christmas markets for a bit of festive shopping.

“Portsmouth’s well-connected cruise terminal has superb, modern facilities and we know that the team there will be able to provide a smooth and safe checking in process for our guests.”

Balmoral’s new itineraries have been unveiled following the recent launches of sailings aboard Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ new ships, Bolette and Borealis.

Ian Diaper, head of operations for Portsmouth International Port, said: “Like guests, we can’t wait to see cruises start again, so we’re delighted to welcome Fred. Olsen’s prestigious Balmoral for turnaround cruises from the city next October.

“Guests will have the most enviable start to their holiday as they sail from our dramatic harbour, on a long overdue cruise.

“This marks a new cruise era for Portsmouth and we’re looking forward to working with Fred. Olsen on this exciting journey.”