Seven Palm Residences development sells out

United Arab Emirates-headquartered upscale residential, hospitality and commercial property developer Seven Tides has announced that all of its 1,116 apartments at the Seven Palm Residences have now completely sold out.

The studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have proven popular with a broad cross-section of investors, with Russia, Macedonia, the UK, the UAE and Uzbekistan the top five source markets.

However, properties have also been purchased by Americans, Canadians and Indians, with a total of 63 nationalities represented.

Abdulla Bin Sulayem, chief executive of Seven Tides, said: “This is a truly outstanding sales performance, especially given global travel and social restrictions we have endured during the past 18 months.

“Like many other developers and brokers, we had to adapt our business model, innovating with the aid of technology, so that investors could still make an informed decision from distance, with sales support on-hand in real time,” added Bin Sulayem.

Situated on the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, the 14-storey two-tower complex is connected by one of the largest rooftop infinity pools within the Gulf region.

The Seven Palm Residences are located in the north tower

Residents will have access to a range of restaurants, cafés, swimming pools, a gym, sauna, and lush, landscaped gardens.

All apartments feature spacious layouts complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows to maximise natural light, additional balcony space, as well as spectacular views over the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Marina Skyline and Burj Al Arab.

“The pandemic has made end-users re-evaluate their lifestyles.

“After the lockdown tenants started considering an upgrade to larger properties with spacious exteriors and leisure facilities on their doorstep.

“In essence, we offer luxury, convenience and harmony supporting physical and mental wellbeing,” added Bin Sulayem.

The south tower is managed by NH Hotels, part of the Minor Group and consists of 227 hotel guest rooms and suites, plus an additional 306 serviced apartments.

The hotel includes a lively sports bar, a stylish rooftop bar and lounge, and large comfortable multi-purpose spaces for co-working.

Other facilities include a fully-equipped gym, restaurants and bars, direct beach access and retail outlets.