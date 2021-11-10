China Southern Airlines boosts Qatar Airways partnership

Qatar Airways and China Southern Airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding confirming the expansion of an existing codeshare agreement.

The deal was signed by Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, and China Southern Airlines chief executive, Han Wensheng.

It builds upon the existing agreement, itself signed by the airlines in December 2019.

As part of the collaboration, all future flights between China and Qatar will be codeshared, allowing passengers to benefit from seamless connecting flights.

The closer cooperation will also provide greater customer benefits, including increased joint lounge access and a soon-to-be confirmed enhanced frequent flyer agreement.

In addition, the two airlines agreed to support the growth of Beijing’s Daxing International Airport, into a leading international aviation hub for both passenger and cargo services.

Al Baker said: “This is the latest chapter in the story of our airline’s continued journey to provide an enhanced and seamless customer experience for passengers travelling via our two hubs of Hamad International Airport, the new Beijing Daxing International Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.”