Seven-bedroom Labotessa to open in Cape Town, South Africa

Labotessa will open in Cape Town, South Africa this month.

Originally built in the early 1700s, the congressional church has been turned into a seven-room hotel property.

One of the oldest buildings in South Africa and the debut project in the Labotessa portfolio by hoteliers Jan Fourie and Johan du Plessis.

The South African founders were inspired by the opportunity to meld heritage and old-world elegance with visionary new world design.

“We are delighted to begin our foray into hotel ownership with one of South Africa’s oldest buildings, which has been a true testament to the country’s rich history and heritage,” says Johan du Plessis, Labotessa founder.

“Labotessa is a culmination of our affinity for exceptional design, relaxed hospitality, and our connection to the city of Cape Town.”

Situated in a restored landmark structure in the heart of the city, Labotessa is the only hotel on the historic Church Square in Cape Town.

The lifestyle property blends luxury and personal service with the independence of residential living.

Each of the hotel’s seven spacious suites features private elevator access, Juliet balcony and sweeping views of Lion’s Head and Table Mountain.

On the ground floor, guests and locals can enjoy the newest outpost of Starling’s, a beloved local cafe utilising organic and ethically sourced ingredients.

The founders conceptualised every design element in the hotel to evoke 17th-century grandeur fused with a relaxed atmosphere.

Commissioned works by local artists and antique pieces weave a narrative inspired by the city’s European influences.