Pullman Hotels & Resorts Debuts in South Africa with Iconic Cape Town City Centre Property

Pullman Cape Town City Centre, the first property under the Pullman Hotels & Resorts brand in South Africa, has found residence in the prestigious Triangle House – an architecturally acclaimed skyscraper standing tall at 104 metres, a vantage point from which guests are treated to awe-inspiring vistas of Table Mountain, the Atlantic Ocean, and of Cape Town’s majestic cityscape.

Drawing inspiration from its urban setting, Pullman Cape Town City Centre embraces a unique fusion of contemporary architecture, unforgettable experiences, and tailor-made hospitality. Recognised for its architectural distinction, the building was constructed by Murray & Roberts Construction (now Concor) between 1991 and 1993. Through its iconic cruciform or triangular design, the structure ensures abundant natural light, fresh coastal air, and captivating vistas for each room across all floors.

Ideally situated in the heart of the city, Pullman Cape Town City Centre showcases breathtaking views of the city skyline and offers seamless connectivity to the city’s vibrant cultural, entertainment, and business districts. The hotel’s strategic location just a short distance from the prestigious Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and Bree Street, the city’s culinary heart, makes it an ideal choice for business and leisure travelers, offering a gateway to various attractions, and enriching experiences.

“It is truly exciting to see Accor’s presence continue to grow in South Africa with the introduction of the first property under the Pullman brand. The Pullman Cape Town City Centre is poised to amplify the brand’s presence and encapsulate the essence of the city – a fusion of hidden gems, adventurous escapades, and innovative business prospects, beckoning guests from every corner of the world. Cape Town, with its blend of cosmopolitan allure and natural beauty, stands as an irresistible destination for both leisure explorers and business pioneers. ” – Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor.

Olivier Granet, Managing Partner and CEO of Kasada, and David Damiba, Managing Partner and CIO of Kasada, stated: “With this new acquisition for Kasada, we are excited to contribute our expertise and know-how in the service of such an emblematic building. Our value creation program will increase the hotel’s attractiveness to guests and the community. By taking full advantage of the street frontage and enhancing the property’s meeting- and workspaces, we believe the Pullman Cape Town CBD will improve the node’s appeal and become a key business destination in this city.”

The hotel’s remarkable spaces have been meticulously crafted to pay homage to the vibrant and diverse city atmosphere that surrounds it. Each room is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, allowing guests to personalise their experience by adjusting elements such as lighting and temperature. When not engaging in work, shopping, or exploring the city, guests can indulge in the various dining options offered at the restaurants and bars or unwind and refresh in the outdoor swimming pool.

Guests will be treated to a variety of flavours at Pullman Cape Town City Centre, with multiple restaurants to choose from, including fine dining experiences, revitalising lunches, gourmet pizzas at the pool bar and terrace or unwind with scenic sundowners and a nightcap at the exquisite bars. Each dining experience is designed to fulfil culinary desires and cater to unique preferences. At Pullman Cape Town City Centre, every culinary journey is met with style and sophistication.

Catering to a dynamic lifestyle, Pullman Cape Town City Centre also understands the blend of work and leisure. The hotel takes pride in its extensive event and conference facilities, with seven flexible meeting spaces that can accommodate both intimate gatherings and large-scale events. Seamlessly integrating productivity and relaxation, the premium hospitality experience immerses guests in every aspect of their stay, be it business or pleasure.

With its unrivaled location, exceptional amenities, and personalised service, the hotel is set to become the preferred destination for discerning travelers seeking an extraordinary stay in Cape Town.