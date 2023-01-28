One&Only Cape Town Unveils Newly Refurbished Signature Suites

Located atop the One&Only Cape Town’s famous Marina Rise, the Table Mountain and Presidential Signature Suites embody luxury living. Offering world-class facilities and amenities, the signature suites are designed to anticipate anything one may need with a feeling of ease and a front-row seat at one of the best addresses in the country.

The urban resort is building on its sustainability efforts to work alongside these newly designed spaces and overarching the reimagined resort. Some outstanding sustainability efforts include food waste solutions and a complete resort-wide ban on single-use plastic. In 2023, as part of One&Only Cape Town’s projects for the year, the resort will embark on new conservation partnerships with Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation and The Endangered Wildlife Trust. It will entail a contribution from Cape Town’s most exquisite suites.

One&Only Cape Town has pledged a portion of the suites’ revenue throughout 2023 to the organisations, with Table Mountain Suite’s contribution to The Endangered Wildlife Trust and Presidential Suite’s contribution to the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation being to the Rand value of $300 USD and $350 USD per stay respectively. This will contribute a steady stream of support for parts of South African conservation.

Table Mountain Suite is a collaboration of design, nature and luxury with the view of the famous mountain in all its glory. On arrival, feel welcomed by a uniquely designed space of entertainment that, in turn, touches on the free-flowing dining and bar areas with nuances of natural tones dotted throughout the suite. A modern, earthy-palette kitchen awaits, complete with a discreet butler’s entrance and scullery, while the master bedroom is filled with natural light and elegance throughout. A seemingly inconsequential design element of the Table Mountain Suite’s lounge area is a table held by a replica of Table Mountain’s Ghost Frog.

On the mountain itself, this 2cm frog is one of the essential focuses of the Threatened Amphibian Programme, created and run by The Endangered Wildlife Trust. With almost 30% of the 135 South African Frogs species categorised as threatened, the urgency for action continues to grow, and the future of these animals looks dire. The Endangered Wildlife Trust is the only South African NGO focusing full-time on frog conservation, locked in a battle to protect a range of amphibians from habitat loss, pollution, contamination, and climate change.

A few doors down and adorned with every conceivable luxury, the Presidential Suite features two bedrooms with gorgeous views of Table Mountain. The aesthetic and symbolic meaning of The Great African Sea Forest can be seen throughout the suite, with cool, blue tones of décor complementing the original works of art and photography from South Africa’s most prominent artists. Be welcomed by a striking floor-to-ceiling central fireplace, complete with Blue River Onyx stone and a contrasting polished and leather finish to tie into the space. Immerse in a lounging area that feeds into an open-plan dining area, with hero décor features that add to the theme of oceanic beauty.

With this signature suite swimming in a design inspired by Cape Town’s oceans, the partnership between One&Only Cape Town and Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation and their Turtle Conservation Centre couldn’t be more perfectly paired. Created in 2009, this organisation has rescued, rehabilitated and released over 800 turtles to date - truly life-saving efforts on South African shores. Turtles are amongst the oldest and most iconic marine animals, and sadly all seven species are listed as endangered or critically endangered. One of the biggest threats to these creatures is plastic, with over 71% of turtle hatchlings rescued found to have consumed it upon arrival at the centre. But with One&Only Cape Town being proudly plastic-free, a partnership of this caliber could not be more perfectly-paired or noteworthy.

For reservations or more information, please visit oneandonlyresorts.com/cape-town or call +27 21 431 5888.