Table Mountain snatches ‘Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction’ award!

Table Mountain has officially earned yet another international award – ‘Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2022’ – for the fourth year in a row at last weekend’s World Travel Awards held in Kenya.

The first round of the WTA focuses on regional accolades, before choosing the World’s Best. The awards for the Africa categories have been released today.

The winners announced held Table Mountain amongst other African giants such as South Africa’s Blue Train which won ‘Africa’s Leading Luxury Train 2022’, Tanzania’s Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti which won ‘Africa’s Leading Luxury Safari Lodge 2022’, and Kenya’s Manda Bay which won ‘Africa’s Leading Private Island Resort 2022’.

But that’s not all folks…

The Mother City has managed to bag a few more awards in the Africa category:

Cape Town: ‘Africa’s Leading City Destination 2022’ for the second year in a row, amongst an extensive list of previous awards since 1998

Cape Town International Airport: ‘Africa’s leading Airport 2022’ for the sixth year in a row

The Silo Hotel: ‘Africa’s Leading Design Hotel 2022’, ‘Africa’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022’, and ‘South Africa’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022’

With the second World round still on its way, keep casting your votes (worldtravelawards.com) to keep these global accolades in Cape Town where they belong, at the ‘World’s Best’ table.

Voting closes 20 October 2022.

Source: Cape Town Etc