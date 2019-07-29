Leonardo Royal Hotel Fira set for Barcelona as moratorium lifts

Leonardo Hotels has begun work on a new 204-bedroom four-star hotel in Barcelona, the first to be built in the city after a 2015 moratorium on hospitality construction was lifted.

Leonardo Royal Hotel Fira Barcelona will be the fourth property from the company in the Catalan capital and the brand’s ninth hotel in Spain.

Leonardo entered the Spanish market four years ago and now has properties in Barcelona, Madrid, Granada and Bilbao.

Construction on the hotel will begin imminently and it is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

Barcelona City Council has approved the new project, which will generate 50 new jobs.

Daniel Roger, managing director of Leonardo Hotels Europe & UK, commented: “This project shows our dedication to growing the Leonardo Hotels brand in Spain and is testament to Barcelona’s unrivalled position as a world-class tourist destination.

“The city is incredibly popular with both leisure and business guests and our new hotel will effortlessly meet the demands of both.

“Under the Leonardo Royal Hotel brand, we’re excited to bring a new and unique offering to this vibrant city.”

The new hotel, in Sants-Montjuïc district, will be the first Leonardo Hotel in Spain under the premium Leonardo Royal Hotel brand.

The Leonardo Royal Hotel Fira Barcelona will be 11 storeys with an infinity pool on its rooftop terrace, where visitors can enjoy stunning panoramic views of the city.

The hotel will have three conference rooms with capacity for 300 people, and 150 parking spaces.

The elegant, modern interior was carefully designed by company’s leading designer, Andreas Neudham.

So far, Leonardo Hotels has 15 hotels under the Leonardo Royal Hotel brand; eight in Germany, one in Poland and six in the United Kingdom.