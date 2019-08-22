Scott appointed vice president with CWT Meetings & Events

CWT Meetings & Events has announced the appointment of Cristina Scott to the role of vice president of global operations.

She will report to Derek Sharp, CWT Meetings & Events’ senior vice president and managing director, and will be based in Southlake, Texas.

“I am delighted to welcome Cristina to the team.

“Our customers are telling us that they want to see consistent service delivery around the world, and they want to be able to access new CWT M&E services in a seamless manner,” said Sharp.

“Cristina’s appointment will help achieve this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She will focus on reaching our goal of delivering the best of CWT to all our customers globally and making operational excellence what CWT Meetings & Events is known for in the industry.”

Scott has extensive knowledge of the industry, and joins CWT Meetings & Events from Sabre, where she held many commercial management and sales operations roles for the past 24 years.

She holds an international master of business administration degree with a concentration in international marketing from Thunderbird - the Garvin School of International Management and a bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of North Carolina.

CWT Meetings & Events is the events division of CWT.