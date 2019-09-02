Schmidberger to offer culinary showcase at San Clemente Palace Kempinski

San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice has announced an exclusive collaboration with guest chef Matthias Schmidberger, holder one Michelin star from Restaurant Cà d’Oro in St-Moritz.

On September 19-20, at the fine-dining Acquerello Restaurant, guests can savour a four-hands special menu, created by executive chef Giorgio Schifferegger, together with Schmidberger.

The menu will celebrate the cuisine of Schifferegger, who chooses only local and regional ingredients for his courses dedicated to the Venetian tradition but refined by his creativity.

The culinary experience continues with Matthias Schmidberger’s creations.

His cuisine reflects his passion for European cuisine, straightforward presentation and products of first-class origins.

“What is a better profession than one that appeals so intensely to all five senses and one that refines them daily with new experiences and tastes,” said Schmidberger on the reason behind his career choice.

San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice is luxurious five-star resort located on its own private island, just minutes away from St-Mark’s Square.

Earlier this year Breaking Travel News called in for the night – take a look at what we found, here.