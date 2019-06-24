Schmitt appointed chief commercial officer with Eurowings

Oliver Schmitt has been appointed chief commercial officer with low-cost carrier Eurowings.

Currently vice president sales and managing director of Eurowings Digital, he will also join the executive board when he takes up the role at the start of March.

He succeeds Oliver Wagner, who has moved to the executive board of Lufthansa AirPlus Servicekarten as chairman.

“I am very pleased that with Oliver Schmitt we have been able to appoint a managing director and chief commercial officer from our own ranks,” said Thorsten Dirks, chief executive of Eurowings.

“In recent years, Oliver Schmitt has provided enormously important impulses in the area of digitalisation, pushed the development of new sales structures and, together with his team, achieved considerable sales successes.”

Dirks continued: “I am convinced that he will consistently pursue this path in his new responsibility – in the best interests of our customers, to whom we want to offer even better digital services and tailor-made products along the entire travel chain in the future.”

Schmitt has a doctorate in physics.

After his studies and doctorate, he initially worked as a management consultant before moving to the mobile communications provider Telefonica O2 Germany in Munich in 2003.

There Schmitt held various positions in product development, marketing and sales.

Schmitt is married and has two children.

He will be continuing his work as managing director of Eurowings Digital in a dual role going forward.