Etihad launches TravelPass to frequent fliers

Etihad Airways has announced a partnership with a Norwegian technology developer, Braathens IT, to develop TravelPass.

The system is a travel solution initially aimed at corporate and frequent travellers and will launch later this year.

The new technology provides a subscription-based travel solution, allowing Etihad to offer its frequent guests complete flexibility and ease with their regular and recurring travel arrangements.

Customers can purchase a TravelPass for a set number of trips or a particular travel period instead of purchasing flights one by one.

Subscription-based travel is good news for the aviation industry as it provides customers with the choice between prepaid trips and pay-as-you-fly options, meeting the demands of flexibility, ease of booking and cost-efficient travel management.

Robin Kamark, chief commercial officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “The innovative TravelPass technology offers a revolutionary booking experience for corporate and frequent clients who will also be enrolled into our award-winning Etihad Guest frequent flyer programme.

“By simplifying the travel process to just a few clicks, our guests have a seamless transaction through a platform that holds all your details in one place, gives you the flexibility to make changes to your bookings without fees and gives you the choice to pay later.

“We know our corporate clients are time-poor and believe this innovative addition to our digital offering will improve the travel journey for subscribers.”

The Etihad TravelPass will be available to book on the Etihad website on a desktop or mobile, offering customers an enhanced digital experience that saves time by avoiding repetitive tasks involved in managing each booking, leading to improved customer satisfaction.

Svein Therkelsen, chief executive, Braathens IT, said: “Etihad is going to take sophisticated digital personalisation very far, everything from ease of use to customisation.

“They are an innovative player and they will continue in that direction to improve their customers’ digital experience using TravelPass.”

The platform is a logical extension of Etihad’s digital strategy which re-engineers the booking process for frequent flyers, improving their experience and loyalty.