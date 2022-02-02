Duve takes up new senior role with Eurowings

Kai Duve has taken up the role of commercial director at Eurowings.

Previously head of cabin crews in Frankfurt at Lufthansa, he will be responsible for human resources, finance, IT, strategy and procurement at the carrier.

As a member of a three-person management team headed by chief executive, Jens Bischof, Duve succeeds Frank Bauer, who, after three years on the Eurowings executive board, is moving to the Lufthansa finance division.

“Kai is an excellent fit for Eurowings – both professionally and personally. He will enrich the management with his extensive expertise and international experience,” said Bischof.

Bauer will head corporate controlling of the Lufthansa Group as executive vice president, where he will be responsible – among other things – for efficiency improvements and performance management across the group.

Duve had management responsibility for 15,000 flight attendants and pursers at Lufthansa in Frankfurt and at the foreign bases in Bangkok and New Delhi since 2016.

Crew

At the same time, Eurowings is preparing for a strong travel season with backlog effects despite the current Omicron wave.

Over the next twelve months, the largest leisure airline in Germany will fill around 750 new positions in the cockpits and cabins of its two subsidiaries, Eurowings Germany and Eurowings Europe.

With this, Eurowings is systematically continuing the course it embarked on last year.

During the most difficult crisis in air traffic, the airline successfully completed a comprehensive realignment, focusing more strongly on tourist destinations and the growing private travel business.