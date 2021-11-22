Eurowings grows rental options with CarTrawler

Eurowings is providing customers with a new car rental comparison portal via its website.

It can be used to select vehicles from over 2,200 top providers in the rental segment worldwide.

With CarTrawler, Eurowings passengers benefit from a broad portfolio of rental cars with 100 per cent price transparency.

As part of the new partnership, the offer will be integrated on the Eurowings website so that customers can select the best rental car for them easily and flexibly with just a few clicks when booking their flight.

With the expanded offer, different car rental providers can be conveniently compared with each other, and the preferred offer can be selected.

CarTrawler is the leading global business-to-business provider of car rental and mobility solutions and already has partnerships with other airlines of the Lufthansa Group.

Customers of Swiss Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines already book their rental cars via CarTrawler.

Rental cars can be conveniently reserved via the Eurowings website both during the flight booking process or afterwards independently of a flight booking.

All bookings via CarTrawler automatically include flexible cancellation conditions in case travel plans change at short notice.

This gives Eurowings customers the greatest possible leeway when booking their rental cars.

Aileen McCormack, chief commercial officer at CarTrawler, commented: “At CarTrawler, our purpose is driving successful partnerships.

“We have proven this within the Lufthansa Group through our existing partnerships by driving long-term sustainable ancillary revenue growth year after year and this is core to why Eurowings selected CarTrawler for their car rental platform.

“We are delighted to announce this exclusive agreement with Eurowings which will ensure that their car rental offering aligns with their innovative and customer experience focused proposition.”