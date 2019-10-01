Radisson Hotel Tunis pencilled in for late 2023

Radisson Hotel Group has signed Radisson Hotel Tunis in the capital city of Tunisia.

It will be the first Radisson branded hotel in the city of Tunis and the group’s fourth hotel in the country.

This brings Radisson Hotel Group’s African portfolio to almost 100 hotels in operation and under development.

As the economic and commercial capital of Tunisia, Tunis not only hosts an array of major international companies and institutions it also boasts a rich cultural heritage – along with beautiful landscapes.

Part of an area that is fast growing in popularity, the city is generating a high demand for both business and leisure travel.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We see a great opportunity in Tunis, as there is currently a limited supply of high-quality accommodation in the city.

“Tourism remains one of the most important sectors in the country with the sector accounting for nearly ten per cent of total investment, according to WTTC.

“We look forward to a successful journey with our partners and to providing career opportunities for the local people.”

The new-build hotel will feature 117 rooms, comprising of standard rooms and suites.

Guests will enjoy a variety of cuisines and refreshing beverages at the hotel’s restaurant, bar and rooftop lounge.

The meetings and events facilities will consist of five meeting rooms and a conference space of 358 square metres.

To unwind, guests will have access to a fitness room, wellness spa and a panoramic swimming pool leading on to an expansive terrace.

The new Radisson Hotel Tunis, scheduled to open in quarter one of 2023, will be located in Tunis North.

It will be an integral part of the IQ Smart Building & Business Centre, which will include the hotel, retail spaces and commercial offices with the latest technology.

The hotel will also be next to the large mixed-use Tunis Sport City project that is currently under development and intended to train a new sporting generation and inspire future champions.